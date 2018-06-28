EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3672565" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police search for kidnapped Philadelphia man: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 28, 2018.

A body that was found in Maryland is believed to be that of a man who was abducted in Philadelphia back in June.The remains were found in Port Deposit, Maryland back in August.On Friday, the FBI said dental records and other evidence indicate the remains are those of 27-year-old Luis Alejandro Chueder Ramon.While formal confirmation via DNA testing is still pending, the FBI said family members have been notified.Ramon's death was determined to be a homicide, the FBI said.Philadelphia police have released video of two persons of interest in this case.The video shows two black males getting into the back seat of a late model blue Volkswagen Passat in the 2000 block of North Orkney Street in Kensington, where the abduction occurred.The men are believed to have ties to Philadelphia and Norristown.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.------