Body of man, 70, found in plastic storage bin in Frankford

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a plastic storage container Thursday night in the city's Frankford section.

The man has been identified as Robert Derer.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross told Action News they are questioning a 25-year-old man in connection to the death.

Police also want to speak with this man's brother. The 28-year-old is in the hospital right now, but police would not elaborate on his injuries.

According to police, family and friends grew concerned and reached out to authorities after Derer hadn't been heard from for three days.

Police went to a home on the 600 block of Fillmore Street and saw some things that made them suspicious, including blood on the doors.

They returned to the home with a search warrant and found the large, plastic bin with the man's body inside.

Police said the man lived on the street, but not at that specific address; they say, though, he was known to frequent the home.

Police believe Derer's remains are in the plastic container, but are awaiting 100% confirmation from the medical examiner

