Twin sisters create Boho Latina boutique selling hand-made macramé products

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- On a family trip to Mexico, twin sisters Galia and Fiorella Sotomayor were captivated by the hand-made macramé items sold in the plazas. They were inspired to learn the craft and start Boho Latina, selling their own hand-made creations.

"We started with a group of friends supporting us," said Fiorella, "They would post things on their Instagram and people reached out to them. Then it kind of just grew."

"I love that it is all hand-made," said Nikki Sfeir, a Boho Latina customer. "I love supporting small businesses, and it's so unique. It's something no one else has."

"People can relate to our story," said Galia. "They're buying a product that we're making with our own hands and that we love."

For more information, follow @shopboholatina on Instagram.