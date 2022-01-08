star wars

'The Book of Boba Fett' stars Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen talk new streaming series on Disney+

By Hosea Sanders
EMBED <>More Videos

'The Book of Boba Fett' stars talk new streaming series on Disney+

CHICAGO -- "Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett" is now streaming on Disney+, with more new episodes rolling out for fans of the galaxy saga.

ABC7's Hosea Sanders talked to the stars of this hit spinoff of "The Mandalorian."

RELATED | 'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine

Boba Fett, who had been left for dead on the sands of Tattoine, says he is no longer a bounty hunter.

"Fennec and myself, we came out of a near-death experience," said Temuera Morrison, who plays Boba Fett. "And he's a changed man, and he's still growing, he's found new hope."

Actress Ming-na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand, spoke about playing such a groundbreaking character in terms of representation.

"Oh, gosh, first of all being a huge Star Wars fan, it's just lovely to be part of this world, but to have a fan favorite character that's new, that's never been seen before, I am over the moon," she said. "As an Asian American woman of a certain age, that we can still kick beep and represent, I'm just loving every single moment of this experience."

"She's got a ferocious side eye as well as a chop, too. She's bad, she's bad, I like that!" Sanders said.

Of course, there's always a bit of pressure to live up to the legacy of the whole Star Wars franchise.

"I remember waiting for the results of that reentry into the Mandalorian of Boba Fett, when Boba Fett reappears in the Mandalorian. It was like, hang on a minute, let's see what the fans have to say!" Morrison said.

"They loved you!" Wen said.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneylucasfilmdisney+ streaming servicestar warsotrc
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STAR WARS
Disney+ Celebrates Disney+ Day Worldwide
'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
Disney+ Hallowstream 2021: See the full lineup
TOP STORIES
Police: Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in East Oak Lane
Ron Jaworski breaks down Eagles vs. Cowboys | Sat. at 8:15pm on 6abc
Montco restaurant closed amid investigation into Hep A outbreak
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
Philly school district announces 46 schools to go virtual next week
Family, friends still reeling from fire that killed 12 in Fairmount
Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M
Show More
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
Partying passengers stuck in Cancun after airlines decline flight home
Philly Walmart to temporarily close amid rise in COVID cases
Eagles center Jason Kelce activated from COVID list
AccuWeather: Cold start to the weekend, wintry mix arrives Sunday
More TOP STORIES News