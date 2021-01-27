child shot

12-year-old boy facing charges in sister's accidental shooting death: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The brother of a 9-year-old girl who was accidentally shot and killed in Philadelphia last week is now facing charges, Action News has learned.

The incident happened on January 20 around 11 a.m. inside a home on the 2300 block of Bouvier Street.

Police say officers found the girl lying in a back bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side of her head.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, at the time of the shooting, the girl's brother and 5-year-old cousin, both minors, were inside the residence with no adult supervision.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.

Action News has learned that the 5-year-old boy fired the fatal shot. The victim's 12-year-old brother allegedly provided the boy with the weapon.

On Tuesday night, sources confirmed that the 12-year-old is now facing charges in connection with the shooting.

The district attorney's office has already filed charges against the girl's father, 39-year-old Blake Davis.

Davis is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, of corruption of minors, recklessly endangering another person and illegal firearms violations.

The girl's mother gathered at a vigil last week to mourn the loss of her child taken far too soon.

"These kids with these video games and these Nerf guns, just stop because my son kept thinking she had another life. And he woke up this morning saying, 'Mommy, it's going to be ok, it was an accident, she's going to come back,'" said the girl's mother.

