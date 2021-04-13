9-year-old boy shot in Philadelphia after gunman opens fire on home: Police

EMBED <>More Videos

Child shot in Philadelphia after bullet goes through window: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child is injured after a gunman opened fire into a home on Monday night in Philadelphia's Olney section, according to police.

It happened on the 5100 block of Westford Road around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities tell Action News that the 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg after a bullet went through a window.

"Someone fired numerous shots into the house, the boy was in the house at the time," said Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter.



The boy was rushed to an area hospital where he's expected to survive.

WATCH: Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter provides update on shooting involving child

EMBED More News Videos

Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter provides update on shooting involving child on April 12, 2021.



According to Coulter, a family party was being held when the shooting occurred. The motive for the gunfire remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashootingchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Philadelphia sanitation worker hosts neighborhood clean up efforts
Youth baseball team forced to cancel tournament over vaccine requirement
Child at center of Amber Alert found safe; father a suspect in 2 homicides
House-trained deer befriends family, goes on car rides with dog
Judge denies defense motion in spring break rape, drugging case
New details released in murder of pregnant mother; police searching for boyfriend
Pa. residents, excluding Philly, eligible for COVID vaccine Tuesday
Show More
Gov. John Carney on Delaware's vaccination success, plan to curb pandemic
Philly's Comeback: Nemi Restaurant bouncing back after tough year
NJ cannabis commission gets going with historic meeting
Student killed after police-involved shooting at TN school: officials
Philly woman's organization encourages mental health conversations
More TOP STORIES News