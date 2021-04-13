9-year-old boy shot in Philadelphia after gunman opens fire on home: Police

#BREAKING: Philadelphia police are investigating a 9 yr old child shot in the leg in Olney. Happened just after 10:30pm on 5100 block of Westford Road. Sources say a bullet went through a window, striking the child. @6abc pic.twitter.com/G4A47tcY23 — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) April 13, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young child is injured after a gunman opened fire into a home on Monday night in Philadelphia's Olney section, according to police.It happened on the 5100 block of Westford Road around 10:30 p.m.Authorities tell Action News that the 9-year-old boy was shot in the leg after a bullet went through a window."Someone fired numerous shots into the house, the boy was in the house at the time," said Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter.The boy was rushed to an area hospital where he's expected to survive.According to Coulter, a family party was being held when the shooting occurred. The motive for the gunfire remains under investigation.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.