Feeeeny! 'Boy Meets World' reunion at Keystone Comic Con in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Topanga! Feeeeeny! Plays with squirrels? The cast of "Boy Meets World" will reunite this summer at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Ben Savage (Cory Matthews), Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), and William Daniels (Mr. Feeny) are scheduled to appear at the Keystone Comic Con.
The comic book and pop culture convention takes place August 28 to 30.
The sitcom "Boy Meets World" followed Philadelphia's Cory Matthews and his journey to adulthood. The show ran for seven seasons, from 1993 to 2000, on ABC.
Along with the TGIF crew, the convention will also see a "Star Trek" reunion with William Shatner, George Takei, and Walter Koenig in attendance.
The lineup also includes voice actors from the popular video game "Overwatch," legendary comic book artist Jim Lee, and professional wrestlers.
The Comic Showcase will display work from talent from Philadelphia-area art schools and colleges.
Officials say through a collaboration with Mayor Jim Kenney's office and Keystone Comic Con, they are donating a ticket to the Philadelphia Athletic League for every kids' ticket sold and donating comic books to promote literacy within the youth population of the city.
For tickets and more information, visit Keystonecomiccon.com.
