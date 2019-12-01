10-year-old boy shot at Pleasantville high school football game laid to rest

Family remembering 10-year-old boy gunned down during Pleasantville football game as happy, jolly kid. Dann Cuellar has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on November 20, 2019.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 10-year-old boy who was shot during a Pleasantville-Camden high school football game in South Jersey was laid to rest on Saturday.

Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Micah Tennant.

His funeral was held at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Atlantic City.

Micah was attending a playoff game at Pleasantville High School on November 15 when gunshots rang out and he was hit in the neck.

Micah passed away five days later at the hospital.

Micah's aunt, Jeannette Bundy, spoke lovingly of her little nephew who called her "Auntie Buttons."

In an interview last week with Action News, Bundy said her nephew was a happy, jolly kid who always seemed to be smiling.

"It's sad that it happens around the holidays when you're supposed to be joyful and happy, the families come together. This is devastating," said Bundy.

Six men have been charged in the shooting, including a 27-year-old man who was shot. Authorities have said he was targeted by the shooter.

Alvin Wyatt, 31, the suspected gunman, faces numerous counts including murder, two counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses.
