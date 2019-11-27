Accused gunman in Pleasantville high school football shooting appears in court

PLEASANTVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The accused gunman in a deadly shooting at a New Jersey high school football game appeared in court Wednesday.Alvin Wyatt, 31, walked into an Atlantic County courtroom for the first time since he was charged with the murder of 10-year-old Micah "Dew" Tennant."I can't imagine anymore disregard for the safety of the public in general. I can't imagine any greater threat to the public than someone who is willing to fire into stands of people," argued Atlantic County Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy.On Friday, November 15, shots rang out in the third quarter of a high school playoff game between Pleasantville and Camden.Wyatt was arrested at the field in the midst of the chaos. A 15-year-old suffered a graze wound, a 27-year-old was shot and seriously injured, and Micah Tennant, age 10, was shot in the neck. He died a few days later.During Wyatt's detention hearing the judge ruled that he should remain behind bars as he awaits trial."This defendant's conduct was exceedingly violent and dangerous. And could have caused even greater widespread harm," said Judge Bernard DeLury.Also in court Wednesday were Michael Mack and Tyrell Dorn, who face weapons charges. Prosecutors say both left the game in a BMW along with Vance Golden and Shahid Dixon after the shootings, leading police into Atlantic City and tossing a handgun out of the vehicle. Judge DeLury also ordered Mack and Dorn to remain behind bars.Defense attorneys for Mack and Dorn tried to distance their clients from the shootings, even bringing up the possibility of a change-in-venue request because of the high profile nature of the case."The thought by the general public that my client is involved in the shooting of this young boy. Because he's not," said Michel Schreiber, defense attorney for Tyrell Dorn."My client, Mr. Mack, had nothing to do with the shooting. He was at the game to enjoy himself and to see some of his friends when the shooting erupted, he went out, met up with some of his friends and they left," said Matthew Portella, Michael Mack's defense attorney.Ibn Abdullah, 27, who officials say was shot at the game and was the intended target of the shooting, also faces weapons charges. Abdullah is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries.