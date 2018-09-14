KANSAS CITY, Kansas --A 10-year-old Kansas City boy survived falling out of a tree house and landing face first on a metal skewer.
Shannon Miller says his son Xavier was climbing the tree house with his friends on Saturday afternoon when a group of yellowjackets began attacking them.
Miller says his son fell four feet off the ladder and head first onto a meat skewer.
"He was more upset about the yellowjackets than he was about the metal piece sticking out of his face," Miller told WDAF.
The skewer was about a foot long.
Miller says it nearly went all the way through to the back of Xavier's head.
"It missed his brain, it missed his brain stem, it missed the nerves, everything that's valuable in your head, it missed everything," Miller said.
Xavier had surgery on Sunday. It took hours, but it was a success.
Miller says the ordeal tested his family's faith, but they never gave up hope.
"Only God could have directed things to happen in a way that would save him like this. That was a miracle," Miller explained.
Xavier is expected to be released from the hospital. His family his says he is already back to himself.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps