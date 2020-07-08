Lightning strike kills Delaware County man, Philadelphia man

Jason Gamba and Craig Kelemen were killed during a lightning storm in northern Pennsylvania on July 6, 2020.

GRANVILLE SUMMIT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men from the Philadelphia area were killed during a lightning storm in northern Pennsylvania.The Bradford County coroner identified the victims as 43-year-old Jason Gamba of Havertown, Delaware County and 34-year-old Craig Kelemen of Philadelphia.The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of Tube Drive in Granville Summit.The coroner said Kelemen, Gamba, and two other men were working on a deer stand when the storm began.They took shelter under a large wooden platform with a wooden deer blind on top.According to the coroner, lightning struck the structure and traveled down an aluminum ladder that Kelemen and Gamba were touching.Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.The two other men, a father and son from Franklin Square, New York, were taken to the hospital for observation.Their friends tell Action News Gamba was a co-owner of the Velo Car Wash in Andorra. Kelemen was the general manager.