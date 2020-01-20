Pets & Animals

35 dogs saved from earthquake-ravaged Puerto Rico up for adoption in Delaware

GEORGETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- As Puerto Rico continues to feel the devastating effects of a series of earthquakes, dogs who were evacuated from the island have arrived in Delaware.

An emergency evacuation flight with more than 110 at-risk shelter pets arrived in Georgetown, Sussex County Sunday morning.

Thirty-five of the dogs are going to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Shelter officials say the dogs will be available for adoption as soon as Tuesday.

Contact the Brandywine Valley SPCA to learn more on how you can adopt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssussex countydogsearthquakeadoptionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News