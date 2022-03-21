Bay Area three-time cancer survivor details inspiring road to recovery

ST. HELENA, Calif. -- Bay Area native Kary Duncan has survived two bone marrow transplants, breast cancer, and having most of her thyroid removed. Today, she's opening up about her survival journey and helping others through their health journies.
"The last 10 years, people have reached out to me knowing what I've gone through, what is it like to be in the hospital? What does it like to get this treatment or that treatment," explained Duncan. "And there's a lot of comfort in talking to someone who's gone through this experience."
Duncan's journey began in 2012 when she was diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome, caused by blood cells that are poorly formed or don't work properly. She would then go on to receive two bone marrow transplants.
An organization called Be The Match found two bone marrow donors who helped save her life.
Today, Kary and her husband David Duncan are dedicated to giving back and supporting cancer research. V Foundation for Cancer Research will pay them tribute as the 2022 Vintner Grant Honorees of the inaugural Sonoma Epicurean Weekend in Sonoma County's renowned wine country.
Proceeds from the event will fund cancer research and related programs to benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
