How a brewery saved Historic Cold Spring Village

Annie and her husband, Joseph Salvatore, converted a plot of empty woods into Historic Cold Spring Village 40 years ago. Starting with their own home, they built a tourist attraction that sends guests back in time to the earliest days of the newly-independent United States of America.
"In order for the village to survive long term, we had to have another mechanism that would keep it alive," said Annie. "In typical husband fashion, Joe looked at me, he said we need to build a brewery."
Thus, Historic Cold Spring Village became one of many breweries in Cape May County. By refurbishing a barn built in the early 1800s, the couple offered a flavorful and historic twist on the concept.
The brewery was only four years old when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. When the village became closed to the public, it became their prime source of income. Take-out orders helped to keep the name of the village fresh in the minds of locals and tourists alike. Even a year later, the brewery is still drawing crowds back to the property.
"Our dream is that it continues to give people happiness, education, learn about historic preservation," said Annie.
The brewery is open year-round Thursdays through Sundays. The full historic village experience is currently closed until Father's Day weekend in June. In the meantime, guests can currently reserve a slot for a guided tour through the serene landscapes. Those tours are topped with a tasting at the brewery.
"I have probably a commitment to history into the village because we started it," said Annie about keeping the village open. "A lot of it is in our blood. It keeps me alive."
To learn more, visit their website.
The Salvatore family stays busy. While Historic Cold Spring Village is Annie's pride and joy, Joe spends his time at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum.