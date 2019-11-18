Bridgeton, New Jersey man arrested for allegedly trying to lure girl multiple times

Steven L. Vera

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey have arrested a man they say repeatedly attempted to lure a young girl into his vehicle.

Steven L. Vera, 34, was arrested on November 16.

Bridgeton police say Vera attempted to lure a 15-year-old girl into his Mercedes SLK 2-door multiple times in the area of the 100 block of Hampton Street.



A parent was able to get a photo of the vehicle which led to Vera's arrest.

Vera is being charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

