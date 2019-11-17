Two months later: Community holds vigil as search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It has been two months since a Bridgeton, New Jersey 5-year-old went missing from a playground without a trace, but the community is not giving up hope.

Dulce was reported missing during a family outing to Bridgeton City Park on September 16.



Dulce Maria Alavez vanished on the afternoon of September 16, prompting an all-out search to find the 5-year-old girl.


The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative, but her son soon ran to the car crying and pointed to the area where he last saw his sister.



On Saturday, members of the community gathered in the 1700 block of S. Burlington Road for a candlelight vigil.

Multiple searches for the child have not turned up any leads.

There is a $52,000 dollar reward being offered in the case.
