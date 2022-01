BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey State Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.Jonathan J. Morris, 23, was last seen on Friday in Bridgeton.He is described as a black male, 6'6", 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jacob Schor or Detective Sergeant George Auge of Troop "A" Bridgeton station at 856-451-0101.Anonymous tips are welcome.