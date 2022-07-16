farming

Delaware farm opening up to the public for first time in decades

By and Dave Edwards
MILLSBORO, Delaware (WPVI) -- For the first time in decades, a Delaware farm is opening up to the public.

It's a way to educate people about the local farming community.

Action News Photojournalist Dave Edwards takes us to the "Lavender and Lambs Experience" in Millsboro, Sussex County.

Brittingham Farms
Location: 22518 Phillips Hill Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
https://www.brittinghamfarms.com/
