Delaware farm opening up to the public for first time in decades

MILLSBORO, Delaware (WPVI) -- For the first time in decades, a Delaware farm is opening up to the public.
It's a way to educate people about the local farming community.
Action News Photojournalist Dave Edwards takes us to the "Lavender and Lambs Experience" in Millsboro, Sussex County.
Brittingham Farms
Location: 22518 Phillips Hill Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
https://www.brittinghamfarms.com/
