'Disney's Frozen', 'Ain't Too Proud' among hit Broadway shows hitting the Philly stage in 2024

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Alicia Vitarelli and Christie Ileto preview the upcoming season of Broadway shows playing at the Kimmel Cultural Campus sites.

2024 Broadway Subscription Series

The remaining season of the Broadway Series is highlighted by a six-show core subscription series, featuring award-winning productions.

The package features legendary titles and is shaping up to be one of Philadelphia's strongest slate of shows.

"Ain't Too Proud" - Academy of Music

January 3-21, 2024

Ain't Too Proud brings Motown to Philadelphia.

The show tells the story of the Temptations and features legendary hits like 'My Girl,' 'Papa was a Rolling Stone' and 'Just My Imagination'.

It serves as an introduction for a new generation as it tours the country.

"Mrs. Doubtfire" - Academy of Music

February 6-18, 2024

Mrs. Doubtfire gets new life on the stage headlined by Philadelphia-based actor Rob McClure.

Robin Williams' renowned performance created the character of "Mrs. Doubtfire" for the 1993 film.

For Broadway, the goal is to avoid imitation while honoring the message of the story.

McClure's real-life wife, Maggie, plays the role of Miranda on the tour.

"Girl from the North Country" - Forrest Theatre

February 27-March 10, 2024

The music of Bob Dylan weaves together the narrative of 'Girl from the North Country.'

Parts of more than 20 Dylan songs set the mood.

The show is set during the depression; as characters come and go, the music is a shining light during the dark time in American history.

"Disney's Frozen" - Academy of Music

March 21-April 7, 2024

'For the first time in forever Disney's mega-hit 'Frozen' will be in Philadelphia.

The story explores the relationship between sisters Elsa and Anna.

But Elsa's hidden powers threaten to pull them apart.

Each show features the iconic music and the extravagant stage production that Disney shows are known for.

"Funny Girl"- Academy of Music

July 16-28, 2024

The Broadway revival of 'Funny Girl' will make its debut in Philadelphia at the Academy of Music.

The updated Broadway production features the same classic show tunes like 'I'm the Greatest Star,' 'Don't Rain on my Parade' and 'People'.

The show is set in the '60s and the costumes characterize the time period while the choreography animates the setting.

Swap-a-show allows you to customize your show experience

"Hadestown" - Academy of Music

April 10-14, 2024

The Tony award-winning hit is back, based on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Euridice.

The setting of an imagined Americana contrasts with the underworld, all set to music in a score by Anais Mitchell.

"Message in a Bottle" - Miller Theater

May 14-19 , 2024

Message in a Bottle is a new show based on the music of Sting.

The story is a dramatic tale of three immigrant siblings told through music and dance, and it's artfully approved by the musical icon himself.

"Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles'

A new late addition to the lineup of options is "Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles".

This concert experience brings a popular tribute band's musical homage to the legendary 'fab four'.

The hits span generations, with an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans old and new.

May 9-11, 2024

What's new at the Philadelphia Orchestra, Opera Philadelphia, Philadanco and Philadelphia Ballet

The Philadelphia Orchestra is taking listeners on a musical adventure this season.

This month, there's a celebration of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue

February will feature renowned violinist Joshua Bell playing some of the most romantic pieces in the repertoire.

Look for the beloved Carmina burana in March.

The orchestra will play about 150 concerts this season in Verizon Hall, including a series of master chorale works, six world premieres written for the Philadelphia Orchestra and a brand new spotlight series featuring solo artists.

Artistic director Yannick Nezet Seguin continues to celebrate the classics while also championing the music of overlooked and neglected voices.

This is a big year for the Philadelphia Ballet

Artistic director Angel Corella is staging his take on a beloved ballet in February.

It deals with heartbreak, mental illness and a kind of vampire known as a wheelie.

In March, the Ballet will stage Dance Masterpieces: Alvin Ailey'sThe River, William Forsythe'sInthe Middle, Somewhat Elevated andTwyla Tharp'sInthe Upper Room.

The ballet closes the season with The Dream paired with George Balanchine's The Prodigal Son.

Opera Philadelphia will close out its season in late April with one of the most popular operas of all time: Puccini's Madame Butterfly.

But this is a world premiere of a brand new production by Aria Umezawa

There's a taiko drum troupe and an 'all AAPI women' design time.

History and mission of the Kimmel Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is a one-stop shop for entertainment, education, culture and community.

With nine stages across three theaters, it presents a diverse array of offerings.

For one week each summer, middle school students spend all day inside the Kimmel Center's SEI Innovation Studio, attending what's known as summer art sessions.

It's a free program that exposes kids to music, theater, dance and the digital arts.

With the Family Discovery Series, you can get special pricing on family-friendly favorites.