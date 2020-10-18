26-year-old brother of rapper Fetty Wap shot, killed in New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey -- Rapper Fetty Wap's 26-year-old brother was shot and killed in New Jersey.

The rapper posted a tribute to his Instagram story on Sunday morning.

"Love you Twy...Really Missin you kidd but I see you brought the sun out today i'ma pour sum up for you today," he wrote.

Officials say they responded to a shooting Thursday night around 9 p.m. near 187 Lawrence St.

The victim, 26-year-old Twyshon Depew, was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center by a private vehicle after he suffered a gunshot wound.

Police say he died of his injuries at 11 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information to call 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyfatal shootingentertainmentrapperhomicidefetty wapu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protest for Armenia briefly shuts down Vine Street Expressway
Eagles fall to Ravens 30-28
Vote 2020: Election Resources for Pa., N.J. and Del.
Philly opens 5 additional early voting centers
Police search for woman missing since Thursday
'Home Improvement' actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in Oregon
Pennsylvania reports 2nd-highest COVID-19 total of pandemic
Show More
Local contractor hits $1.3 million jackpot at AC casino
Firefighter injured battling row house fire
Teacher witnesses break-in through virtual learning
AccuWeather: Patchy Dense Fog Overnight
3 men hospitalized after roll-over crash
More TOP STORIES News