Brothers, 16 and 19, drown at school swimming pool in New Jersey

Bayonne Community - It is with a heavy heart that we ask you to please review the following letter from Superintendent Niesz with information regarding a tragic event that occurred this evening. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all those impacted by this event. pic.twitter.com/FgYmuRvv31 — BayonneBOE (@BayonneBOE) June 9, 2022

The City of Bayonne is in mourning tonight, as we learn of the passing of two teenage brothers, who drowned this evening at our Lincoln Community School Pool.

I ask that we all respect the privacy of the family, as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy. — Mayor Jimmy Davis (@DavisForBayonne) June 9, 2022

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- Authorities are searching for answers after two brothers drowned in a swimming pool at a New Jersey school.It happened Wednesday night at Lincoln Community School in Bayonne, Hudson County.Police and paramedics arrived on the scene at around 8:30 p.m.Witnesses told police they saw the two teen brothers in distress in the deep end of the pool.According to police, a lifeguard approached the deep end and observed the two victims unable to resurface.He then entered the pool with two other lifeguards.The three lifeguards pulled the teens out of the pool and immediately began administering CPR, police said.Responding officers, firefighters and EMTs assisted with the life-saving measures.The two victims were taken to Bayonne Medical Center where they were pronounced dead after police say further life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.The victims, ages 16 and 19 years old, have not been identified.In a statement, Bayonne Public Schools Superintendent John Niesz said one brother was a recent graduate and the other was a high school junior."Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and to all of our community," Niesz said. "We will have additional crisis counselors and guidance counselors (Thursday) at all schools."Officials said the pool is normally open at night for community use.Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis posted the following statement on Twitter Wednesday night:"The City of Bayonne is in mourning tonight, as we learn of the passing of two teenage brothers, who drowned this evening at our Lincoln Community School Pool. I ask that we all respect the privacy of the family, as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy."Niesz said the pool will remains closed until further notice.