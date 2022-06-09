Brothers, 16 and 19, drown at school swimming pool in New Jersey

The superintendent says one brother was a recent graduate and the other was a high school junior.
EMBED <>More Videos

Brothers drown at school swimming pool in NJ

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- Authorities are searching for answers after two brothers drowned in a swimming pool at a New Jersey school.

It happened Wednesday night at Lincoln Community School in Bayonne, Hudson County.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene at around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw the two teen brothers in distress in the deep end of the pool.

According to police, a lifeguard approached the deep end and observed the two victims unable to resurface.

He then entered the pool with two other lifeguards.

The three lifeguards pulled the teens out of the pool and immediately began administering CPR, police said.

Responding officers, firefighters and EMTs assisted with the life-saving measures.

The two victims were taken to Bayonne Medical Center where they were pronounced dead after police say further life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The victims, ages 16 and 19 years old, have not been identified.

In a statement, Bayonne Public Schools Superintendent John Niesz said one brother was a recent graduate and the other was a high school junior.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and to all of our community," Niesz said. "We will have additional crisis counselors and guidance counselors (Thursday) at all schools."



Officials said the pool is normally open at night for community use.



Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis posted the following statement on Twitter Wednesday night:

"The City of Bayonne is in mourning tonight, as we learn of the passing of two teenage brothers, who drowned this evening at our Lincoln Community School Pool. I ask that we all respect the privacy of the family, as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy."



Niesz said the pool will remains closed until further notice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseybayonnehudson countydrowningteeninvestigation
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel
South Street shooting: Photos released of another person of interest
Councilmember's bill looks to alter Philly youth curfew
Video: 20-year-old rescues man who fell onto electrified rail
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
Coldplay sings Eagles Fight Song in 1st concert at Linc since pandemic
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
Show More
US to ban sale of single-use plastic at national parks, public lands
Queen Village residents demand change after mass shooting
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Del. mom pushes for mental health resources following son's death
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Humidity Drops
More TOP STORIES News