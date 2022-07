Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band returning to Philly in 2023

Credit: Danny Clinch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming back to Philadelphia.They will perform at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, March 16, 2023.Tickets go on-sale Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com There is a four-ticket limit for reserved seats and a two-ticket limit for the General Admission Floor (standing) tickets.There will also be a stop in State College on March 18.The international tour wraps up on April 14 in Newark, New Jersey.This is the first time the E Street Band will tour since early 2017.