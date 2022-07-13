Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band returning to Philly in 2023

They will perform at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Tickets go on-sale Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. through WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.
SEE ALSO: Connections power music's return and Matthew Aucoin's journey from 'College Kid' to rock artist
There is a four-ticket limit for reserved seats and a two-ticket limit for the General Admission Floor (standing) tickets.
There will also be a stop in State College on March 18.
The international tour wraps up on April 14 in Newark, New Jersey.
This is the first time the E Street Band will tour since early 2017.