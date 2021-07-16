Connections power music's return and Matthew Aucoin's journey from 'College Kid' to rock artist

Bruce Springsteen performs during reopening night of "Springsteen on Broadway" for a full-capacity, vaccinated audience at St. James Theatre on June 26, 2021 in New York City. Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Matthew Aucoin held up a poster 'Can a College Kid play No Surrender with you?" at a Bruce Spingsteen concert in Philadelphia in 2016. That led him to stealing the show. Matthew Aucoin

It's times like these you learn to live again/

It's time like these you learn to love again.

6abc.com caught up with the former 'College Kid' Matthew Aucoin of Houston, Texas five years after his show-stealing performance with Bruce Springsteen at a Philadelphia concert. Matthew Aucoin/Brian Fisher

Matthew Aucoin says he got into playing guitar from his college roommate Travis Walker. Matthew Aucoin

I'm in Austin tonight, I might as well stay inside/

Cause darling, this city just makes me want to hide/

I was foolish to think, that maybe we had a small chance/

But what can I say, I guess I was wrong and now you're gone.

When we first met, oh, who would've thought/

But as I got to know, and meet your pretty face/

I fell in love, it's true, I'm always thinkin' about you.

Matthew Aucoin with Clint Collins, the one person he believed could put him in the right direction of bringing his songs to the next level. Matthew Aucoin

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Matthew Aucoin and Matt Tipton worked virtually to create the "Into the Past" album. Matthew Aucoin

I've had my doubts that maybe love don't last/

But you've sent those doubts into the past.

The road is long and seeming without end/

The days go on, I remember you my friend/

And though you're gone /

And my heart's been emptied it seems/

I'll see you in my dream.

Matthew Aucoin has released his first album "Into the Past" as the music industry bounces back from the COVID-19 pandemic. Matthew Aucoin/Brian Fisher

Matthew Aucoin says his dad has been supporting his music aspirations from the start. In 2014, they got Springsteen to play "One Step Up" for the first time in 26 years. Matthew Aucoin

Daddy why were you taken away/

Can you come back just for one more day/

There ain't a single word I don't care what they say/

You weren't supposed to leave me this way.

Matthew Aucoin and his mom stand in front of a Springsteen custom-art piece they gave him for Christmas 2020. Matthew Aucoin

Sophia Sereni and Matthew Aucoin team up for the song "It Takes Two." Matthew Aucoin

I love the way you are, the way you look from afar/

We've cried many tears, & laughed through the years/

My hand in your hand, walking right at your side/

It takes two, it takes two to do life.

The cover to Matthew Aucoin's album "Into the Past." Matthew Aucoin/Brian Fisher

With the persistence of his father, Matthew Aucoin took a selfie with Bruce Springsteen back in 2016. Matthew Aucoin