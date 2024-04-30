Brunchaholics delivers Southern Comfort food, brunch with a twist

Brunchaholics is serving up Southern comfort food with a twist.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Brunch is one of the best meals of the day and if you cannot get enough of it, there's a new place in Chester to satisfy those cravings!

Their menu includes dishes like the jerk salmon cheesesteak, a French toast cobbler and a mainstay dish called the Seafood Gumbo Grits, nicknamed "The SGG."

It has gravy, chess grits and a seafood feast of lump crab meat, shrimp and crispy fried fish.

Another popular dish is "The Lunchaholic", a culmination of menu favorites, including fried shrimp, fried fish, hush puppies and chicken wings.

Brunchaholics is the creation of Aaron Anderson, who started out in the Philly food scene back in 2020 as a franchisee for the Original Hot Dog Factory.

Anderson is now adding brunch to his resume, a concept he came up with after meeting Chef Terrance Clarke.

Clarke is a self-proclaimed brunchaholic and says his food is inspired by his childhood summers spent in Maryland with his great-grandmother.

The Chester location joins the Fishtown and Cherry Hill, N.J., spots in the Brunchaholics family and there are plans for a new location in Rittenhouse Square later this year.

Each location features live music and a DJ on the weekends.

Brunchaholics | Facebook

512 Avenue of the States, Chester, PA 19013

484-480-5151

Fishtown Location

2499 Aramingo Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

267-519-2031

Cherry Hill Location

1200 Haddonfield Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

856-330-4857