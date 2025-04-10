Innocent bystander shot during drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section

An innocent bystander is the latest victim of Philadelphia's gun violence.

An innocent bystander is the latest victim of Philadelphia's gun violence.

An innocent bystander is the latest victim of Philadelphia's gun violence.

An innocent bystander is the latest victim of Philadelphia's gun violence.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An innocent bystander is the latest victim of Philadelphia's gun violence.

A bullet hit the 35-year-old man in the stomach as he sat in a chair outside a home in Kensington.

The drive-by shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday at the corner of Hart Lane and Kensington Avenue.

Police say the suspects fired from a White Honda, intending to hit a group of people nearby.

One of the bullets ended up going through a home's window but did not hurt anyone.

As for the bystander, he's hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooters remain at large.

