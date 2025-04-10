24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Innocent bystander shot during drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section

Thursday, April 10, 2025 12:24PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An innocent bystander is the latest victim of Philadelphia's gun violence.

A bullet hit the 35-year-old man in the stomach as he sat in a chair outside a home in Kensington.

The drive-by shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday at the corner of Hart Lane and Kensington Avenue.

Police say the suspects fired from a White Honda, intending to hit a group of people nearby.

One of the bullets ended up going through a home's window but did not hurt anyone.

As for the bystander, he's hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooters remain at large.

