Innocent bystander shot during drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An innocent bystander is the latest victim of Philadelphia's gun violence.
A bullet hit the 35-year-old man in the stomach as he sat in a chair outside a home in Kensington.
The drive-by shooting happened around 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday at the corner of Hart Lane and Kensington Avenue.
Police say the suspects fired from a White Honda, intending to hit a group of people nearby.
One of the bullets ended up going through a home's window but did not hurt anyone.
As for the bystander, he's hospitalized in critical condition.
The shooters remain at large.