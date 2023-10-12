Phillies' Bryce Harper discusses Orlando Arcia stare down after homers in Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When gossip spread among the Phillies that Bryce Harper - of all the superstars to poke - had been laughed at inside the Braves clubhouse, his teammates dared the slugger to deliver.

"They looked at me," Harper said, "and they were like, 'What are you going to do?'"

Well, how about two homers, two staredowns, four RBIs, and one more marvelous game for his growing October lore.

Harper answered Orlando Arcia's mockery with a mammoth three-run homer and a solo shot, glaring at the shortstop on each trot around the bases, and Philadelphia beat Atlanta 10-2 in Game 3 of their NL Division Series on Wednesday night.

Message sent?

"Yeah, I mean, I stared right at him," Harper said.

Aaron Nola (2-0) and four relievers combined to push the 104-win Braves to the brink of elimination. The Phillies can advance to the NL Championship Series for the second straight season with a win at home Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.