Rare Bryce Harper rookie baseball card up for auction, bidding at $85,000

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A rare Bryce Harper rookie card is up for grabs.

The 2011 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Rookie Auto card is the only copy in the world.

It is from Harper's days with the Washington Nationals. It features his autograph and a gold-spiraled finish.

The current bid for the card is $85,000 at PWCC online auction which runs until Nov. 17.

Harper's current record-setting card, a copy of his 2011 Bowman Chrome Orange Refractor rookie autographed card numbered to 25 copies, sold for $45,600 through PWCC in June.

