Philadelphia Phillies

'5ever': Phillies rookie Bryson Stott honoring childhood friend with No. 5 jersey

Bryson Stott and Cooper Ricciardi were best friends during their time at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Philadelphia Phillies rookie Bryson Stott takes the field for Opening Day on Friday, he will be wearing the No. 5.



It is in honor of his childhood friend, Cooper Ricciardi, who died of cancer.

Mary Ricciardi explained the story about the special number with pictures on Twitter on Thursday.

Cooper Ricciardi



"This is my son Cooper wearing #5 in high school. A few months later he was diagnosed with a form of #childhoodcancer and 3 1/2 years later he passed away," Ricciardi tweeted.

Now, she said, her son's best friend just received his No. 5 jersey to play in the majors with the Phillies.

"My momma heart is exploding!" she tweeted.



SEE ALSO: Phillies Opening Day 2022: Here's everything you need to know

The Phillies No. 1 prospect told MLB.com's Todd Zolecki that Cooper always told him he would make the big leagues.

"This was his dream, too," Stott said. "To be able to wear No. 5 in the big leagues is going to be special for sure."

Just hours before the first pitch, Stott responded to his best friend's mom by tweeting "5ever."



Stott will be batting eighth in the Opening Day starting lineup.

