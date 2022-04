'5ever': Phillies rookie Bryson Stott honoring childhood friend with No. 5 jersey

Announcing: Bryson Stott.



Welcome to the Show, kid. pic.twitter.com/D9VcUtfXBK — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 7, 2022

Cooper Ricciardi

This is my son Cooper wearing #5 in high school a few months later he was diagnosed with a form of #childhoodcancer and 3 1/2 years later he passed away.

His best friend @bryson_stott10 just received his no. 5 for the @Phillies My Momma heart is exploding! ♥️⚾️♥️😭#brysonstott pic.twitter.com/bssOhwz4ga — Mary Ricciardi (@warrior_momma) April 7, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Philadelphia Phillies rookie Bryson Stott takes the field for Opening Day on Friday, he will be wearing the No. 5.It is in honor of his childhood friend, Cooper Ricciardi, who died of cancer.Mary Ricciardi explained the story about the special number with pictures on Twitter on Thursday."This is my son Cooper wearing #5 in high school. A few months later he was diagnosed with a form of #childhoodcancer and 3 1/2 years later he passed away," Ricciardi tweeted.Now, she said, her son's best friend just received his No. 5 jersey to play in the majors with the Phillies."My momma heart is exploding!" she tweeted.Stott and Cooper Ricciardi were best friends during their time at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas.The Phillies No. 1 prospect told MLB.com's Todd Zolecki that Cooper always told him he would make the big leagues."This was his dream, too," Stott said. "To be able to wear No. 5 in the big leagues is going to be special for sure."Just hours before the first pitch, Stott responded to his best friend's mom by tweeting "5ever."Stott will be batting eighth in the Opening Day starting lineup.