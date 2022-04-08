'5ever': Phillies rookie Bryson Stott honoring childhood friend with No. 5 jersey

This is my son Cooper wearing #5 in high school a few months later he was diagnosed with a form of #childhoodcancer and 3 1/2 years later he passed away.

His best friend @bryson_stott10 just received his no. 5 for the @Phillies My Momma heart is exploding! ♥️⚾️♥️😭#brysonstott pic.twitter.com/bssOhwz4ga