Bucks County doctor Neil Anand charged in alleged drug scheme

By
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A doctor in Bucks County is facing federal charges in connection with executing a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs, officials said Wednesday.

According to court documents, Dr. Neil Anand, along with several other doctors and medical experts, provided patients with bags of medications, referred to as "goody bags," which contained numerous prescription medications.



The medications were dispensed based on what a particular patient's insurance covered, not the patient's medical need.

The bags allegedly contained a variety of medically unnecessary medications, including analgesics, sedatives, muscle relaxants and anti-inflammatory drugs. The defendants provided the medications to patients without dosing and usage directions, officials said.

Officials said the scam, which took place between November 2015 and July 2019, cost health care benefit programs, including Medicare, more than $4 million.

Anand is expected in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

