Retail theft has been on the rise nationwide largely due to organized retail theft rings.

Police in Chester County searching for suspect who swiped meds from Rite Aid

Police in Chester County searching for suspect who swiped meds from Rite-Aid

Police in Chester County searching for suspect who swiped meds from Rite-Aid

Police in Chester County searching for suspect who swiped meds from Rite-Aid

Police in Chester County searching for suspect who swiped meds from Rite-Aid

WESTTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester County police are searching for the suspect who swiped more than $2,000 in over-the-counter medications from a local Rite Aid.

Police believe the suspect hit the store twice. Each time he was taking the pricey medications likely to resell for quick cash.

Westtown-East Goshen released surveillance photos of the suspect now wanted for those two thefts at a store on West Chester Pike.

The first theft happened in December, and police say the suspect returned on March 8.

"It was determined the actor who entered the pharmacy put $2,300 of over-the-counter medication into a red Wawa tote bag and exited the store without paying for the merchandise," said Lt. David Leahy with Westtown-East Goshen police.

"We determined he left the Rite Aid on foot and lives either along West Chester Pike or in Westtown East Goshen," added Leahy.

Retail theft has been on the rise nationwide largely due to organized retail theft rings.

In response, many cities including Philadelphia and New York have created retail theft task forces to deal with the problem.

But some suburbs are not immune.

Over a five-year period ending in 2022, the Action News Data Team found that Bucks County saw retail theft jump 31% and Montgomery County saw retail theft rise roughly 13%. Delaware and Chester counties are down 1% and 10% percent respectively.

Detectives in Westtown-East Goshen believe this suspect is likely working alone.

"They resell the merchandise to convenience stores, corner stores, most times in the city at a cheap price," added Leahy.

Last year, Pennsylvania lawmakers passed a new law to allow for stiffer penalties of retail theft and established a new office within the state attorney general's office to focus on retail theft prosecutions.

"Our legislators realize that this is a crisis, not only for our retailers but our consumers, and they are taking the proper steps to enact laws to prevent this from occurring," added Leahy.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office told the Investigative Team implementation of the new law will begin this summer.