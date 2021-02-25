Bucks County duo, Delaware County man face charges in Capitol riots

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9442591" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> National Geographic photographer Louie Palu documents the siege inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

A man and woman from Bucks County, along with a man from Delaware County, are among the latest local residents facing charges for their role in the January 6 Capitol riots.Photos submitted in court documents show a man and woman authorities identified as Ryan Samsel and Raechel Genco, of Bucks County, around restricted parts of Capitol grounds.Samsel also faces charges of assaulting police.Court filings said Samsel pulled barricades down until they fell onto officers.Samsel is also accused of knocking a female officer down, who later lost consciousness."We don't have to hurt you, why are you standing in our way?" the officer recalled Samsel saying, according to court filings.The officer later suffered a concussion, according to the documents.Authorities said a criminal history check found Samsel is on parole in Pennsylvania and is also currently wanted in New Jersey for 2019 alleged assault.Additional court filings said Genco accompanied Samsel to D.C.Authorities said Samsel told authorities during his arrest that Genco did not pass any barriers.Also facing charges is Richard Michetti of Delaware County.Court filings said Michetti was turned in by a witness he had a prior romantic relationship with.He reportedly sent a text message reading, "If you can't see the election was stolen you're a moron," to the witness identified in documents.Authorities said Michetti sent numerous texts and videos to the witness from inside the Capitol.In a series of messages, Michetti reportedly texted:Action News has reached out to the attorney listed in court documents said to be representing Michetti but have not heard back.There was also no answer at a home also listed in public filings.