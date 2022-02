HILLTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed in a residential area of Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Thursday evening.The aircraft went down in the area of Pennridge Central Middle School off of Victoria and Brittany lanes, Action News has learned.The view from Chopper 6 showed smoke rising from the downed aircraft in a residential area of Hilltown Township.There was no immediate word on any injuries at this time.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.