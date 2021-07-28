9 new victims identified in Bucks County sextortion case, 40 more charges filed

Ian Pisarchuk, 26, was arrested last month after one of his six alleged victims came forward.
Since then, investigators say they uncovered new evidence, as well as an additional nine victims.
In all, Pisarchuk is facing 40 additional charges.
Police say the Bensalem man harassed and threatened juveniles and adults until they sent him sexually explicit materials.
He then allegedly used those photos and videos as blackmail.
Pisarchuk has been in jail since his arrest back in June.
The Bucks County District Attorney's Office said there are dozens of photos and videos featuring victims who have yet to be identified.
Anyone who thinks they might be a victim is encouraged to contact Bensalem Police Detective Aaron Woelkers at 215-633-3658.
The investigation began in October of 2020 when an underaged victim came to Bensalem police.
According to an affidavit, Pisarchuk told one victim in 2019: "I know where you live. I know where your parents live. I will kill you if you do not follow my instructions and listen to me."
He would tell victims to provide more explicit photos or he would release the one he already had.
Police say Pisarchuk admitted to investigators that he harassed 21-year-old Lindsey Piccone to the point where she sent sexual photos in September of 2016.
The affidavit states: "...she was contacted by an unknown Snapchat user on September 5, 2016, who threatened to ruin her life, expose and blackmail her."
Her body was found that November at a Bucks County state park. Piccone's suicide note read, "Before someone else ruins my life, I'm going to ruin mine."
At the time, Pisarchuk was a football player at Kutztown University and the IP address that connected to his conversations with Piccone was too broad for authorities to determine who was responsible.