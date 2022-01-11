Police seek man who damaged statue at Buddhist Association of Philadelphia

Surveillance video shows the man using his body to rock the statue back and forth before it finally falls to the ground.
Police seek man who damaged statue at Buddhist Association

PHILADELPHIA -- Someone toppled a statue outside of the Buddhist Association of Philadelphia in Spring Garden and police are asking for help identifying the suspect.

Surveillance video shows the man using his body to rock the statue back and forth before it finally falls to the ground and breaks.

This happened on Sunday on the 1200 block of Ridge Ave.

Police say the same man actually tried to damage the statue the previous day but was unsuccessful.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police.

