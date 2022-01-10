Gov. Carney issues new indoor mask mandate beginning Tuesday

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney has signed an indoor mask mandate beginning January 11.
The new rules require people to wear masks in indoor public settings, including convenience stores, grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, bars, hair salons, malls, and casinos. It begins Tuesday at 8 a.m.
"Our hospital systems are facing a crisis-level situation with record numbers of Delawareans seeking emergency care. We need all Delawareans in the fight as we face this winter surge of COVID-19 to make sure our hospitals are not overrun," said Carney.
"I know we're all exhausted by this pandemic. But at the level of hospitalizations we're seeing, Delawareans who need emergency care might not be able to get it. That's just a fact. It's time for everyone to pitch in and do what works. Wear your mask indoors. Avoid gatherings or expect to get and spread COVID. Get your vaccine and, if eligible, get boosted. That's how we'll get through this surge without endangering more lives."
The mask requirements in K-12 public and private schools and child care facilities, which had been set to expire in early February, will be extended, Carney said.
Both the public and school mask requirements apply to anyone kindergarten age and older. Children aged 2-5 are strongly encouraged to wear masks in public indoor settings, including schools and child care facilities. Children under 2 years old should not wear masks due to the risk of suffocation.
Masks are not required outdoors or while eating or drinking in restaurants and bars, but otherwise should be worn, officials said. Churches and other houses of worship are exempted from the mask requirement.
Carney deployed 70 additional members of the Delaware National Guard to assist with non-clinical operations inside Delaware hospitals statewide beginning Tuesday.
In total, more than 300 members of the Delaware National Guard are assisting with COVID-19 response efforts.
