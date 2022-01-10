Coronavirus

Gov. Carney issues new indoor mask mandate beginning Tuesday

The new rules require people to wear masks in most indoor public settings. The mask mandate begins Tuesday at 8 a.m.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch Action News at 12pm: January 10, 2022

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware Governor John Carney has signed an indoor mask mandate beginning January 11.

The new rules require people to wear masks in indoor public settings, including convenience stores, grocery stores, gyms, restaurants, bars, hair salons, malls, and casinos. It begins Tuesday at 8 a.m.

"Our hospital systems are facing a crisis-level situation with record numbers of Delawareans seeking emergency care. We need all Delawareans in the fight as we face this winter surge of COVID-19 to make sure our hospitals are not overrun," said Carney.

"I know we're all exhausted by this pandemic. But at the level of hospitalizations we're seeing, Delawareans who need emergency care might not be able to get it. That's just a fact. It's time for everyone to pitch in and do what works. Wear your mask indoors. Avoid gatherings or expect to get and spread COVID. Get your vaccine and, if eligible, get boosted. That's how we'll get through this surge without endangering more lives."

The mask requirements in K-12 public and private schools and child care facilities, which had been set to expire in early February, will be extended, Carney said.

SEE ALSO: Delaware hospitals say they are in a 'crisis;' urge public to get vaccinated


Both the public and school mask requirements apply to anyone kindergarten age and older. Children aged 2-5 are strongly encouraged to wear masks in public indoor settings, including schools and child care facilities. Children under 2 years old should not wear masks due to the risk of suffocation.

Masks are not required outdoors or while eating or drinking in restaurants and bars, but otherwise should be worn, officials said. Churches and other houses of worship are exempted from the mask requirement.

SEE ALSO: Gov. Carney declares state of emergency to fight COVID-19 winter surge

Carney deployed 70 additional members of the Delaware National Guard to assist with non-clinical operations inside Delaware hospitals statewide beginning Tuesday.

In total, more than 300 members of the Delaware National Guard are assisting with COVID-19 response efforts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswilmingtonface maskeducationgovernor john carneycoronavirusdelaware newscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
More than 90 Philly schools switching to virtual as of today
Some 'streeteries' to be removed as Center City Restaurant Week starts
US hospitals strained with influx of patients amid latest COVID surge
6,000 free take-home COVID tests handed out in Del.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Arctic Cold Front Arrives Tonight
Millionaire and murderer Robert Durst has died, attorney says
Del. hospitals say they are in a 'crisis;' urge public to get vaccine
NJ's school, daycare mask requirement to stay in effect
Here's when you can start filing your 2021 federal tax returns
Philadelphia remembers 'Full House' dad Bob Saget
FYI Philly - New dining, dessert, fun around Philly in 2022
Show More
Officials warn about fake COVID testing kits. Here's how to spot them
'Full House' cast shares memories of Bob Saget
18-year-old shot in the face in Philadelphia
CA police pull pilot from plane moments before train crash
More than 90 Philly schools switching to virtual as of today
More TOP STORIES News