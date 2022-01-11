crash

Infant, 3 crew members suffer non-life threatening injuries in medical helicopter crash

Officials said it is a "miracle" no one on board was critically injured.
DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are responding after a medical helicopter crashed near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.

The crash happened in the 600 block of Burmont Road near Bloomfield Avenue just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Action News has learned there were three crew members and one infant patient on board the helicopter at the time.

Sources told Action News the helicopter was traveling from Maryland to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The three crew members were rushed to Lankenau Medical Center and the patient was taken to CHOP. Officials said no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

"It's a miracle. It's an absolute miracle," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt.

There have been no reports of any injuries to people on the ground at this time.

One person who lives nearby said she saw the helicopter try to land on the ground before it bounced up and landed on its side.

A cause of this crash remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
