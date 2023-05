There is no word yet on any injuries at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police, fire crews, and License and Inspection teams are on the scene of a building collapse in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Ontario Street.

Officials say the intersections of Germantown Avenue and Ontario Street, Old York Road and Ontario Street, and Old York Road and Germantown Avenue are closed.

There is no word yet on any injuries at the scene.

Officials did not say what caused the collapse.