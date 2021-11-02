Workers nationwide are feeling the impact of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11191759" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Career coach breaks down issues caused by vaccine mandates

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From Citigroup to CVS, Ford to Facebook and Walmart to Walt Disney, more and more companies are mandating at least some employees get vaccinated.Those mandates are having an impact on cities across the nation.About 9,000 New York City workers are now on leave because of the mandates. In Philadelphia, health care workers and those in higher education must get their second dose by November 15."I'm out of the workforce because I chose not to be vaccinated against COVID, because I had COVID and I have antibodies that I've been tested for," explained Mary Lou Neri of Northeast Philadelphia.Neri worked in healthcare for decades until now."Why is a private business allowed to mandate what I put in my body?" she asked.Workers across the country are protesting and refusing to get inoculated even if it means they are out of a job.But vaccine mandates look different at different companies. For example, consider the policy for 2.1 million federal workers and contractors."And you have to be vaccinated, there are no options for testing within that large umbrella," said Michael Sherlock, CEO, Shock Your Potential.While at Apple headquarters:"If you're not vaccinated, you have to be tested every time you come into the home office. If you are vaccinated you still have to test once a week," she said. "And then let's look at something like Delta Airlines. They're saying, okay, you know what, the choice is up to you. But if you don't choose to be vaccinated we are going to increase your insurance premiums by $200 a month."Sherlock, a leadership and training professional, said better communication is critical."So businesses haven't done a great job talking about, let's talk about why we have this mandate," she said. "On the flip side, employees have to be more willing to listen as well. I think there's many ways to find compromise if we talk about it, and we're more clear about the whys and why nots."Sherlock said there needs to be more discussion, particularly about the potential liabilities of a business.