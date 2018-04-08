Burlington County man charged in wife's stabbing death

Kenneth Arsenault (Pemberton Township Police )

PEMBERTON TWP., N.J. --
A New Jersey man has been charged in the stabbing death of his wife.

The Burlington County prosecutor said Sunday that 59-year-old Kenneth Arsenault of Pemberton Township is charged with murder and weapons offenses.

A report of a woman screaming for help sent police to the Pemberton Township home at about 10 p.m. Saturday, and officers reported finding him "on top of his wife on the ground outside of their residence."

Sixty-one-year-old Lorraine Arsenault was taken to Lourdes Emergency Department, where she was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said the motive for the attack is under investigation.

Arsenault was taken to the county jail pending a court appearance; it was unclear whether he has an attorney and a message left at his number Sunday wasn't immediately returned.

