Burned body of woman found in Chester, Pennsylvania

By
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A suspicious death investigation is underway in Chester, Delaware County where a burned body was discovered behind a building.

Police were called around 11:14 p.m. Thursday to East 7th Street near Sproul.

Once on the scene, officers and paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center found a woman's burned body.

They also discovered a fire a few yards away from the woman's body.

The Chester Fire Department arrived on location and extinguished the fire.

Police are working to identify the woman's body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chester Detective David DeFrank at 610-723-7993 or Delaware County Detective David Tyler at 610-891-4197.
