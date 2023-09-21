1 person dead, 46 injured when bus carrying students to band camp overturns on NY highway

The Farmingdale High School students were headed to Pennsylvania for band camp

WAWAYANDA, Orange County -- One person was killed and at least 46 were injured, including five in critical condition, after a bus carrying high school students rolled down an embankment in Orange County, New York on Thursday afternoon.

State police said the wreck happened on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles northwest of New York City.

The bus was carrying students from Farmingdale High School in Nassau County when it overturned on I-84. They were headed to a music event in Greeley, Pennsylvania, for band camp.

The Farmingdale School District released the following statement:

"We were informed that there had been an accident with Bus 1 en route to Greeley, PA for band camp. Police and emergency responders on on the scene, as well as district administration. We will provide another update when more information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we gather more details."

A spokesperson for SUNY Orange said the college's physical education center will be used as a family information/reunification center.

Police put out a traffic advisory that there is a road closure on I-84 westbound at Exit 15A/B (I-84) - Middletown - Goshen (US 6 - Rt 17M) and all lanes are closed at MM 15.44.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.