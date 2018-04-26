Bus used to transport Bucks County homeless to nightly meals vandalized in Bristol Twp.

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Bristol's Advocates for Homeless and those in Need (AHTN) transports nearly two dozen indigent people to rotating churches around Bucks County for free meals.

Sometime overnight Tuesday while the vehicles the agency uses to transport those in need to nightly meals were parked in the lot of a church Bristol-Oxford Valley Road, vandals damaged them.

"Unfortunately, last night we weren't able to send the bus out to pick up any of our guests," said Crystal Myers, of AHTN. "So they were without a meal."

One of the vehicles the organization uses was severely damaged: sand poured into the gas tank, windshield wipers were torn off, side view mirrors smashed and body damage.

"This just seems like a group of kids out there trying to have fun or being malicious, I don't know, but they tore up someone's property," said Doug Milnik of Milnik Auto and Truck.

Milnik quickly repaired ATHN's main vehicle, a 13 seat bus that carries a total of 26 guests to and from the meals every night.

The total repair bill is estimated at $3500, but as a display of good will the owner offered to take $500 off.

Five hundred dollars has been pledged to the agency through online donors.

The fully-repaired bus rolled out of the shop mid-afternoon, in time to serve the regular beat tonight.

"We've been doing this now for years and we are very well liked in the community," said Myers. "So this isn't something that happens to us ever really."

Police said the vandals were described as two white males in dark hoodies and baggy pants.

Police are investigating the incident.

