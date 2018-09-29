Amazon opens '4-star' store in New York

Despite many brick and mortar retail stores closing because of online shopping with sites like Amazon -- Amazon itself has opened its own physical store.
The latest store is called Amazon Four-Star, and it opened in New York this week.
It will only sell Amazon's highest rated items, including non-Amazon branded merchandise.
Everything in the store is either a top-seller, rated four-stars plus, or is new and trending on Amazon's website.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldamazonshopping
businessu.s. & worldamazonshopping