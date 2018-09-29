U.S. & WORLD

Amazon opens '4-star' store in New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon opens '4-star' store in New York. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 29, 2018.

Despite many brick and mortar retail stores closing because of online shopping with sites like Amazon -- Amazon itself has opened its own physical store.

The latest store is called Amazon Four-Star, and it opened in New York this week.

It will only sell Amazon's highest rated items, including non-Amazon branded merchandise.

Everything in the store is either a top-seller, rated four-stars plus, or is new and trending on Amazon's website.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldamazonshopping
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
California couple saves family from burning car
Cristiano Ronaldo threatens to sue magazine over sexual assault accusations
Weight Watchers to change its name, offer new programs
Airlines offering new menus for in-flight food
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
Weight Watchers to change its name, offer new programs
"Last typewriter repairman" in Wilmington, puts hold on retirement
Lawsuit: Facebook content moderators suffer PTSD after viewing graphic content
Report: Starbucks to make 'significant changes,' corporate layoffs
More Business
Top Stories
Boy dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Frankford
1 dead, 3 injured in West Philadelphia drive-by shooting
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Child rape suspect David Hamilton Jr. captured in Aston, Pa.
3 people, including 2 officers, injured in crash in Feltonville
Man critical following shooting in Brewerytown
Third suspect sought in robbery at North Philadelphia McDonald's
Delaware. Senator Coons answers questions on the Kavanaugh hearings
Show More
1 in custody after fight at high school football game in Delco
Body found in Maryland believed to be man kidnapped in Philly
Trump asks FBI for updated investigation into Brett Kavanaugh
Delco man accused of shooting parents, killing father
Wes Hopkins, who played 10 seasons with Eagles, dies at age 57
More News