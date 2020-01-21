Solid Wood Cabinets abruptly shuts down, leaving some customers empty-handed

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A big cabinet company with about ten locations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey has abruptly closed its doors, leaving customers who've paid thousands of dollars in the lurch.
Solid Wood Cabinets is headquartered in Levittown. It claimed to offer "factory direct" and "50-percent off big box prices."
But the problem now is the chain has shut down without any warning leaving its many customers empty-handed.
"Here's my check for just under $5,000," said Bo Ostrowski of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania.
Ostrowski paid Solid Wood Cabinets $1,000 cash in November and $4,900 around Christmas.
"$6,000 in cash out and I've got nothing to show for it," he said.
Neither does Jon Falsetti of Hamilton, New Jersey.
"December 28th, I put down a deposit of $6,000," said Falsetti.
Solid Wood Cabinets claimed to offer guaranteed lowest prices and give a lifetime warranty on its products but on Friday, according to its website the entire chain shut down claiming in part Chinese tariffs and an anti-dumping issue as the cause.
Ostrowski doesn't buy the company's explanation.
"No, I don't. Everyone's dealing with it. They have to put that in their markup then and if they didn't, shame on them," he said.
Bucks County Consumer Affairs director Michael Bannon is investigating.
"They shouldn't have been taking deposits when they know the doors were going to shut down anyway," he said.
His advice for consumers?
"It certainly would be great if they paid on credit card because then they should call their credit card company and file a claim saying that they never received their products," he explained.
Unfortunately, Ostrowski doesn't have that option but Falsetti said he's already taken steps to try to get his money back.
"I ran to my bank and filed a fraud charge. I called my card and filed a fraud charge," he said.
Action News did leave messages for the company and the CEO, Steve Newton, but have yet to hear back.
