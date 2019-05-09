facebook

Facebook co-founder calls for social media company to be broken up

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes says Mark Zuckerberg has "unchecked power" and breaking apart the company is crucial to protect people's privacy.

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes calling for the social media company to be broken up.

In a lengthy piece published by the New York Times, Hughes says it's time for regulators to break up the company. He says founder Mark Zuckerberg has "unchecked power" and breaking apart the company is crucial to protect people's privacy.

"I'm disappointed in myself and the early Facebook team for not thinking more about how the News Feed algorithm could change our culture, influence elections and empower nationalist leaders," said Hughes said. "And I'm worried that Mark has surrounded himself with a team that reinforces his beliefs instead of challenging them."

Hughes is the latest in a series of entrepreneurs and tech executives to call for stricter regulation of Facebook.

Zuckerberg has said he is open to some regulation.

