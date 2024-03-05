WATCH LIVE

Facebook, Instagram and other Meta social sites appear to be down

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 4:13PM
Thousands of users trying to access Meta's platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads, reported experiencing problems Tuesday morning.

According to Downdetector, the issue began shortly after 10 a.m. EST.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," said Meta Spokesperson Andy Stone.

More than 500,000 people reported having an issue accessing their Facebook account.

It is not yet clear what caused the issue.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

