Free Wawa coffee at new Center City store

Here are two words many love to hear: free coffee.Wawa is offering free coffee to celebrate the grand opening of its newest store in at 12th and Market streets Center City.Customers can get a free cup through Sunday, November 4.At the grand opening on Thursday, Wawa held a Hoagie for Heroes contest where representatives from the Philadelphia Police Department and Philadelphia Eagles faced off to make the most hoagies in three minutes. Following the competition, Wawa made donations to the Philadelphia Police and Fire Pipes and Drums and the Tour De Shore Children's Foundation charities.Another Wawa at 6th and Chestnut streets is scheduled to open in December.