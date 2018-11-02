FREEBIE FRIDAY

Free Wawa coffee at new Center City store

EMBED </>More Videos

Free coffee at new Center City Wawa. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 2, 2018.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Here are two words many love to hear: free coffee.

Wawa is offering free coffee to celebrate the grand opening of its newest store in at 12th and Market streets Center City.

Customers can get a free cup through Sunday, November 4.

At the grand opening on Thursday, Wawa held a Hoagie for Heroes contest where representatives from the Philadelphia Police Department and Philadelphia Eagles faced off to make the most hoagies in three minutes. Following the competition, Wawa made donations to the Philadelphia Police and Fire Pipes and Drums and the Tour De Shore Children's Foundation charities.



Another Wawa at 6th and Chestnut streets is scheduled to open in December.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessconsumerwawafreebie fridaycoffeefree foodphilly newsCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FREEBIE FRIDAY
Freebie Friday: Halloween weekend fun, pancakes and tacos
Freebie Friday exclusive: Cheesesteaks and ice cream for 6abc viewers
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Get free tickets for Museum Day on Saturday
More freebie friday
BUSINESS
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
New shop ILLExotics sells tropical plants and animals in East Passyunk
Budget Getaway: Fly from Philadelphia to Charleston (and back again)
Travel Watch: See why Miami is the place to visit
More Business
Top Stories
Cousins brutally beaten while trick-or-treating in Atlantic Co.
Body of man found in Northeast Philadelphia basement
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Very Mild, Spotty Showers Today
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
Action News Investigation: Cheap cosmetic procedures
Chester County massage therapist accused of fondling patients
Realtor found shot outside home for sale in Mayfair
Show More
Man tries to steal construction vehicle in Center City
Man shot several times on front porch of N. Philly home
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Never too early to talk Black Friday deals
Lawmakers push for Styrofoam ban in Pennsylvania
More News