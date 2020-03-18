Coronavirus

Several stores adjust hours to accommodate shopping seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

By
Many stores are making adjustments to help accommodate older shoppers amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

Starting on Wednesday, all Whole Foods stores will serve customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the public.

The age bracket is considered among the most vulnerable to COVID-19.

The special hour allows seniors to shop in less crowded conditions, as they would be inside the store before any other customers.

The exact store hours depend on location.

Giant has also modified its hours starting on Thursday.

All Giant stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. allowing teams more time to sanitize, stock shelves, and unload deliveries.

The first hour of operation, between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., would be reserved for customers 60 and up.

This will allow customers in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which enables social distancing.

Giant says although team members will not request ID for entry, the company asks its customers to please respect the purpose of the early opening and to do the right thing for your neighbors.

ACME Markets has also said that beginning Thursday, the company will reserve 7 to 9 a.m. every weekday (Monday through Friday) for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries.

The store suggests that customers should check their local store's hours if they're opening on a different schedule.

Target, Stop and Shop, and Dollar General are among other stores that have made adjustments to help at-risk shoppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspennsylvania newsnew jersey newscoronavirusseniorssupermarketdelaware newsinstagram storiessenior citizens
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Things to do with kids at home to pass the time
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
Coronavirus cancellations: Ford suspends North American production
Stock trading is halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7%
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump invokes act to marshal private sector against COVID-19
Number of Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rises to more than 130
Commissioner: Philly police not turning blind eye to crime
COVID-19 cases climb to 34 in Philadelphia
Atlantic County reports 1st confirmed COVID-19 case
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 crews setting up at Citizens Bank Park
US, Canada border to close to 'non-essential traffic,' Trump says
Show More
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Global confirmed coronavirus cases top 200,000
Rita's postpones free water ice giveaway amid coronavirus concerns
City of Wilmington worker tests positive for COVID-19
Cynwyd Elementary School teacher tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News