goPuff, not Amazon, chooses Philly, expanding HQ

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Amazon did not choose Philadelphia for its headquarters, but a local company is keeping the City of Brotherly Love as its home base.
goPuff, the digital convenience retailer, will invest $4 million in a multi-stage expansion plan centered on the construction of a new 30,000-square-foot headquarters in Philadelphia, located at 3rd and Spring Garden streets, Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.
The company will also launch 10 new warehouses in Allegheny, Chester, Dauphin, Lackawanna and Philadelphia counties, and six existing warehouse operations will be expanded.
The new headquarters will provide over 150 new, full-time jobs, while the new and expanded warehouses will create approximately 400 jobs over the next three years.
The company has about 125 employees at its headquarters now in Callowhill.
goPuff was founded by two Drexel students, Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, in 2013.
"We are proud to invest in Philadelphia as we grow our footprint and are grateful for the support of the city as well as Governor Wolf's economic development team to help us realize our expansion," Gola said in a statement, adding, "We strive to ingrain Philadelphia's culture as part of goPuff."
goPuff received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a $400,000 Pennsylvania First grant with phased distribution contingent on job creation. The project was coordinated by the Governor's Action Team.
goPuff operates in 48 markets across 21 states and Washington, D.C. and has plans to expand to approximately 60 locations by the end of 2018.
