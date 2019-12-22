Business

Hallmark recalls candles ahead of the holidays

Hallmark recalled over 4,000 candles Friday just ahead of the holidays.

When the company's frosted balsam jar candles are lit, the glass jar can break causing possible fire and laceration hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company received six reports of the glass jar breaking, resulting in fire damage to nearby items. No injuries were reported, the commission's report said.

The glass jar was sold exclusively at Norman's Hallmark stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania between September and December for about $28, according to the report.

The glass jar is about 5 inches high and 4.5 inches wide with a metal top, the report said.

Those who bought the candle should immediately return it for a full refund, the report said. Upon returning the candle, customers will also receive a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card, the report said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessrecallu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sunny And Milder
Man found beaten to death in South Philadelphia
13 shot at Chicago house party; 2 in custody, police say
Meek Mill invites group of Philly kids to NYC shopping spree
Crews recover second victim in South Philadelphia explosion, collapse
Joseph Segel, Philly entrepreneur who founded QVC, dies
Students show up at school dressed as KKK members
Show More
Wawa data breach: How you can protect yourself
Shoppers pack Cherry Hill Mall on last Saturday before Christmas
Crime Fighters: Who killed Marques Riggins?
New Jersey yacht club gives special gift to family of boy fighting cancer
Principal: Brother of student killed in South Philly explosion
More TOP STORIES News